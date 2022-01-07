GPB Scientific Accelerates Cell Therapy Manufacturing with Key Hires

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GPB Scientific, Inc., a key enabling technology company for cell therapy manufacturing, announced the hiring of Gaurav Vij and Joan Haab, PhD, as it prepares to make cell therapy available to the largest number of patients. Mr. Vij will serve as the company’s first Chief Business Officer, and Dr. Haab as its first Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations, key positions for driving GPB’s growth as it moves to expand patient access to life-saving cell therapies.

Click here to view original post