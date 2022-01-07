How family and science moved Exelixis’ new CMO to work on oncology blockbusters; While John Maraganore racks up the prizes, his old crew at Alnylam selects president

Vicki Goodman

After 18 years at the FDA and climbing the corporate ladder in biopharma, Vicki Goodman is now in the biotech C-suite for the first time. The new CMO and executive VP of product development for Exelixis started on Dec. 4, flying out to the biotech’s headquarters just outside sunny San Francisco before returning home and flying all the way back to Philly, where she is based.

Goodman got her passion for medicine as a young child — it didn’t surprise anyone that she majored in biochemistry before going through medical school and residency, finishing up in the early 2000s with an emphasis in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology. But for her, there was an underlying desire to use science to help people and work on problems that impact people’s health.

Part of that desire came from personal tragedy: Goodman lost her mother…

