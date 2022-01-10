AARDVARK THERAPEUTICS, INC., ANNOUNCES IT HAS BEEN INVITED TO PRESENT AT THE 40th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel small molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes as well as certain rare genetic disorders and inflammatory conditions. Aardvark proudly announces that it has received an invitation to present at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13th, 2022. In addition, the company will be presenting in January at the 2022 Biotech Showcase and the 2022 HC Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference.

