SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to investigate BioAtla’s two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo® (nivolumab).
BioAtla Announces Clinical Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Study Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011) and Ozuriftamab Vedotin (BA3021) in Combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) for Treatment of Solid Tumors
