HALOZYME PROVIDES 2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today introduced 2022 financial guidance and commented on its outlook for the upcoming year. "Halozyme had another strong year of financial performance in 2021 with record revenues and profitability driven by strong growth of our wave 2 partner products including the subcutaneous forms of DARZALEX® and Phesgo®," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Also in 2021, we made substantial progress expanding the future opportunity set for our ENHANZE® technology. We signed an exciting new collaboration agreement with ViiV Healthcare to advance the use of our technology in infectious disease and small molecule applications. In 2022, we project at least four new products utilizing ENHANZE® will enter Phase 1 development, resulting in at least twenty partner programs in our pipeline. We look forward to strong continued total and royalty revenue growth, advancement of at…

