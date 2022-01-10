Illumina and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Companion Diagnostic Partnership

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced a partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop companion diagnostics (CDx) for several programs in Boehringer Ingelheim’s oncology pipeline. The partnership aims to accelerate the development of therapy selection and precision medicines for patients with advanced cancer. The partnership spans current and future CDx programs, with plans to add CDx claims to an in vitro diagnostic test Illumina is developing that is based on the content of TruSight™ Oncology 500 (TSO 500). The first program will co-develop a CDx for a Boehringer Ingelheim investigational medicine.

Click here to view original post