Novel Preventive Vaccine for Parkinson’s Disease Would Move into Human Trials

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.: ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The new study, led by the Institute for Molecular Medicine (IMM) and the National Institute of Aging in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine, and the University of California, San Diego, describes four vaccines designed to generate high levels of antibodies specific to various regions of pathological ?-Synuclein, the protein associated with Parkinson Disease (PD), Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and other synucleinopathies, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Of these four vaccines, the best results were obtained with PV-1950, which simultaneously targets three B cell epitopes of this pathological molecule, showing the most significant reduction of ?-Synuclein and neurodegeneration in the brains of vaccinated h?-Syn D line mice.

