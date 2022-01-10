Poseida Therapeutics Announces Eric Ostertag to Serve as Executive Chairman and Transition Role of CEO to Current President and CBO Mark Gergen

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the appointment of Eric Ostertag as Executive Chairman and the transition of current President and Chief Business Officer, Mark Gergen, to the role of Chief Executive Officer effective as of February 1, 2022. The Company also provided a summary business update and 2022 preview.

