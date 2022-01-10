Viking Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of VK2735, Company’s Lead Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. VK2735 is in development for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders.

