Cardiff Oncology Appoints Tod Smeal, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Charles Monahan, RPh, as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced the appointments of Tod Smeal, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer (CSO) and Charles Monahan, RPh, as senior vice president, regulatory affairs.

