January 11, 2022

Phanes Therapeutics announces the appointment of Vice President of Business Development

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research in immuno-oncology announced today that it has appointed Mr. Paul Chu, MBA, as Vice President of Business Development. "We welcome Paul to the Phanes family and are delighted to appoint a professional of his caliber as Vice President of Business Development," said Dr. Ming Wang, Founder and CEO. "We have built a strong pipeline in immuno-oncology by leveraging our proprietary technology platforms and expect to file 3 INDs in 2022, including one best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs. We look forward to benefitting from Paul’s extensive experience and network in Oncology as we enter 2022 which we expect to be a transformational year for Phanes."
