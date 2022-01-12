Abintus Bio to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 12, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abintus Bio, Inc. (Abintus), a company pioneering first-in-class, off-the-shelf medicines that reprogram cells directly in vivo, today announced its participation in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Nicholas Boyle, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company on January 13, 2022, at 10:00 am ET, and the presentation will be available to registered conference attendees. Additionally, Abintus will b
