Aristea Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Advance Its Clinical Pipeline

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company advancing novel therapies to treat rare serious inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Ciara Kennedy as Aristea Therapeutics’ Chair of the Board of Directors and Fabio Magrini as Executive Medical Director. James M. Mackay, Ph.D., President and CEO of Aristea, commented, "Ciara and Fabio are invaluable members of our Board and management teams, respectively. Both scientists, collectively bring decades of experience in our industry to the company. Their contributions moving forward will be crucial, as we move our lead drug, RIST4721, through the clinic for palmoplantar pustulosis and additional inflammatory and autoimmune diseases."

