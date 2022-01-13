Insightful Science Acquires Omiq to Add Cloud-Based Machine Learning to its Flow Cytometry Capabilities

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insightful Science, the software company enabling the Cloud for Scientific Discovery, announced today that it has acquired Omiq Inc, a company specialized in data science SaaS solutions for high dimensional flow cytometry and quantitative multi-omics data. The company’s principal product, OMIQ, is a flexible cloud platform enabling researchers to identify drug or therapeutic interactions with a biological system through the tracking of biomarkers within lab samples.

