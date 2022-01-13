PetDx and IDEXX Expand Access to OncoK9, the Cancer Liquid Biopsy Test for Dogs

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™, dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics to improve pet health, announced today a collaboration with IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, to significantly broaden access to canine cancer liquid biopsy testing. OncoK9®, PetDx’s pioneering liquid biopsy test for the detection of cancer in dogs, will be available later this month to all veterinary customers, in the United States and Canada, served by IDEXX Reference Laboratories.

