Eric Ostertag reaching the end of the line as Poseida chief, will become executive chairman; Alector exec named CEO of Pfizer-backed LNP biotech

Eric Ostertag

? The Poseida adventure takes another turn as CEO Eric Ostertag dives into the role of executive chairman and CBO Mark Gergen steers the ship starting Feb. 1. Ostertag talked through Poseida’s early proof-of-concept data with its PSMA-targeting CAR-T for prostate cancer patients in August 2021, and the San Diego biotech followed that up by inking a $3.6 billion-plus gene therapy deal with Takeda in October.

The next month, Poseida shuttered its P-BCMA-101 autologous program, with Ostertag noting that autologous CAR-T is “going the way of the dinosaur.”

Ostertag founded Poseida in 2015 and had been its lone CEO, while Gergen — who came on board in 2018 after COO stints at Halozyme and Mirati — has been president and CBO since July 2020.

Shehnaaz Suliman

