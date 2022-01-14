Nuclei-free Cells Prove Utility in Delivering Therapeutics to Diseased Tissues

UC San Diego researchers report successfully removing the nucleus from a type of ubiquitous cell, then using the genetically engineered cell as a unique cargo-carrier to deliver therapeutics precisely to diseased tissues.Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores

