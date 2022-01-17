Ionis’ partner to evaluate tominersen for Huntington’s disease in new Phase 2 trial

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced that its partner, Roche, is designing a new Phase 2 trial to evaluate tominersen in Huntington’s disease (HD). After halting dosing in the Phase 3 GENERATION HD1 study, exploratory post-hoc analyses suggest tominersen may benefit younger adult patients with lower disease burden. These results require confirmation in a randomized, placebo-controlled study.

