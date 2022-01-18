Building Robust Collaborations to ‘ATTACK’ Future Pandemics

Six University of California campuses, in coordination with two national labs and more than one dozen industry partners, have formed the University of California-National Labs Antiviral Treatments Targeting All Coronaviruses and Key RNA viruses Consortium to prepare for and prevent future pandemics.
