SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, England: SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CS Genetics, a privately held genomics-technology company, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Preston, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer. Jeremy will lead global sales, marketing, and customer-support activities as the company launches its single cell genomics technology, which employs a simple, single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow and leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that plugs directly into existing laboratory infrastructure.
CS Genetics Appoints Jeremy Preston, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer
