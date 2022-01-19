SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing alteration-specific targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the closing of a $64M Series A financing. The financing was led by OrbiMed, with participation from Nextech Invest, Vida Ventures, Boxer Capital, and others. Alterome Therapeutics was co-founded by Eric Murphy, Ph.D., and Ryan Corcoran, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Murphy, an industry veteran with 20 years in oncology research and drug
Click here to view original post
Alterome Therapeutics Launches With $64M Series A Financing
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing alteration-specific targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the closing of a $64M Series A financing. The financing was led by OrbiMed, with participation from Nextech Invest, Vida Ventures, Boxer Capital, and others. Alterome Therapeutics was co-founded by Eric Murphy, Ph.D., and Ryan Corcoran, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Murphy, an industry veteran with 20 years in oncology research and drug