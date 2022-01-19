Neurophth Therapeutics Receives IND Clearance to Initiate Clinical Trial for China AAV-ND4 Gene Therapy NR082 in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO: WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., (hereinafter referred to as "Neurophth"), today announced receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application on the in-vivo gene replacement therapy NR082 (rAAV2-ND4), the first of its kind in China, for the treatment of Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) associated with ND4 mutation.

