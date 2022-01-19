WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO: WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., (hereinafter referred to as "Neurophth"), today announced receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application on the in-vivo gene replacement therapy NR082 (rAAV2-ND4), the first of its kind in China, for the treatment of Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) associated with ND4 mutation.
Neurophth Therapeutics Receives IND Clearance to Initiate Clinical Trial for China AAV-ND4 Gene Therapy NR082 in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy
