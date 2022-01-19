Salk Institute announces departure of Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute announced today that Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a world-renowned researcher who has pioneered innovations in developmental biology, regenerative medicine and aging research at the Salk Institute, will be closing his Salk laboratory to join Altos Labs, a newly created life sciences company centered on human health research. Izpisua Belmonte, who has been at Salk for nearly thirty years, will depart to lead the San Diego division of Altos Institutes of Science to study cellular rejuvenation programming with the goal of improving human health.

“Juan Carlos is a scientific trailblazer who is changing how we think about cellular aging and the potential for regenerative medicine,” says Salk President and Professor Rusty Gage. “Although Juan Carlos will always be considered a member of the Salk community, we will miss seeing him on the Salk campus. We are excited for the new opportunity that this move…

