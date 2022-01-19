ViaCyte Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Alyssa Levin as Chief Financial Officer and Addition of Lisa Porter, MD, to the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Alyssa Levin as Chief Financial Officer and addition of Lisa E. Porter, M.D., to its Board of Directors. "We are excited to welcome Alyssa and Lisa to ViaCyte to ensure we are well-positioned for the future as we continue advancing ground-breaking therapeutics for type 1 diabetes," said Michael Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViaCyte. "Alyssa’s business expertise will be a major asset as we execute our mission to fully realize the potential of ViaCyte’s regenerative medicine platform, and our clinical programs will benefit greatly from Lisa’s first-hand experience as both a physician and senior executive leading drug development strategy, clinical trials, and commercialization."

