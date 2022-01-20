BioTheryX Announces Appointment of Sahm Nasseri as Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on targeted protein degradation to create life-saving medicines, today announced the appointment of Sahm Nasseri as Chief Business Officer. "Sahm is an accomplished biopharma leader with impressive experience in business development, corporate strategy, commercialization and program management. His expertise and leadership, most recently growing the U.S operations of an international biotech company and previously leading global commercial franchises for Merck, will help advance our pipeline of best-in-class protein degraders," said Philippe Drouet, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTheryX. "As the company’s first Chief Business Officer, Sahm will play an important role in establishing relationships with potential collaborators as we continue to expand our research and development programs."

Click here to view original post