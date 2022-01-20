SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluestar Genomics, Inc., an early cancer detection company leading the development and commercialization of next-generation liquid biopsy approaches initially focused on non-invasive detection of high-mortality cancers, today announced positive performance evaluation study results for its pancreatic cancer test. These data confirm that its pancreatic cancer test detects the disease with 55.2% sensitivity and 98.4% specificity in patients with and without diabetes. Th
Bluestar Genomics Presents Positive Results of its Pancreatic Cancer Test Performance Evaluation at 2022 ASCO GI Cancers Symposium
