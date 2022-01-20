OXEIA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBERS AND RELOCATES CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO BOSTON

BOSTON: BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotech company conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of OXE103 for treating concussion, today announced two new board members and additions to its executive leadership team. The company also announced its corporate headquarters’ move from San Diego to Boston. Joining the Board is Ted Raad, CEO and Board Director at the Massachusetts-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Pulmatrix. Pulmatrix is developing innovative inhaled therapies to treat serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary diseases. According to Mr. Raad, "Oxeia’s OXE103 shows tremendous potential for helping the millions of people suffering from ongoing concussion symptoms. Concussion R&D continues to be an overlooked medical need despite the growing awareness of a concussion’s potential long-term and often debilitating symptoms."

