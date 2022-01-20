Regulus Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for RGLS8429

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that the Company has completed a pre-investigational new drug (Pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The purpose of the meeting was to obtain input from the FDA on pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory matters pertaining to the Company’s next generation compound RGLS8429 as a potential treatment for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). The formal minutes from this meeting were received by the Company earlier this week.

