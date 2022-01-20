TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO: TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Silmitasertib, a highly selective inhibitor of casein kinase 2 (CK2) to treat patients with Biliary Tract Cancer. "We are pleased to receive ODD for Silmitasertib for the treatment of Biliary Tract Cancer, a rare, malignant disease for which there are no effective therapies. ODD represents an important regulatory milestone that has the potential to expedite the clinical development of Silmitasertib, which is a potent and selective CK2 inhibitor," said Mei-Hui Kuo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Senhwa Biosciences.
Senhwa’s Silmitasertib Receives US FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of Biliary Tract Cancer
