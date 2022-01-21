As Hal Barron steals the show, there’s no off position on the John Maraganore switch; Danny Bar-Zohar makes another leap forward at Merck KGaA

John Maraganore

? The needle on the Maraganore Meter is moving again, as John Maraganore keeps collecting more post-Alnylam roles. First, he and BeiGene co-founder Peter Ho will be strategic advisors for Hillhouse-backed China startup Overland Pharmaceuticals, founded by Hua Mu and Ed Zhang. (By the way, Zhang has been named permanent CEO of Overland this week after the one-time COO and CBO served as interim chief since May.) Next, Maraganore has been elected to the board of directors at protein degradation biotech Kymera Therapeutics — a board chaired by Bruce Booth that includes Don Nicholson and outgoing Blueprint Medicines CEO Jeff Albers.

Maraganore began the year with a truckload of appointments at RTW, Atlas Venture, Hemab, SQZ Biotechnologies and the Stanley Crooke non-profit n-Lorem Foundation. And not long after he announced his departure from Alnylam, he…

