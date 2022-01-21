As Hal Barron steals the show, there’s no off position on the John Maraganore switch; Danny Bar-Zohar makes another leap forward at Merck KGaA

January 21, 2022 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on As Hal Barron steals the show, there’s no off position on the John Maraganore switch; Danny Bar-Zohar makes another leap forward at Merck KGaA
John Maraganore

? The needle on the Maraganore Meter is moving again, as John Maraganore keeps collecting more post-Alnylam roles. First, he and BeiGene co-founder Peter Ho will be strategic advisors for Hillhouse-backed China startup Overland Pharmaceuticals, founded by Hua Mu and Ed Zhang. (By the way, Zhang has been named permanent CEO of Overland this week after the one-time COO and CBO served as interim chief since May.) Next, Maraganore has been elected to the board of directors at protein degradation biotech Kymera Therapeutics — a board chaired by Bruce Booth that includes Don Nicholson and outgoing Blueprint Medicines CEO Jeff Albers.

Maraganore began the year with a truckload of appointments at RTW, Atlas Venture, Hemab, SQZ Biotechnologies and the Stanley Crooke non-profit n-Lorem Foundation. And not long after he announced his departure from Alnylam, he…
Click here to view original post