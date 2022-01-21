SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced positive results from a Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib at the 600mg BID dose in patients with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors harboring a KRASG12C mutation, including cancers of the biliary tract, appendix, small bowel, gastro-esophageal junction, and esophagus. Results showed that adagrasib demonstrated significant clinical activity and broad disease control. The findings (Abstract # 519) will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. ET during a rapid abstract session at the 2022 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium.
Click here to view original post
Mirati Therapeutics Presents Positive Clinical Data with Investigational Adagrasib in Patients with KRASG12C-Mutated Gastrointestinal Cancers
SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced positive results from a Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib at the 600mg BID dose in patients with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors harboring a KRASG12C mutation, including cancers of the biliary tract, appendix, small bowel, gastro-esophageal junction, and esophagus. Results showed that adagrasib demonstrated significant clinical activity and broad disease control. The findings (Abstract # 519) will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. ET during a rapid abstract session at the 2022 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium.