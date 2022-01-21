Mirati Therapeutics Presents Positive Clinical Data with Investigational Adagrasib in Patients with KRASG12C-Mutated Gastrointestinal Cancers

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced positive results from a Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib at the 600mg BID dose in patients with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors harboring a KRASG12C mutation, including cancers of the biliary tract, appendix, small bowel, gastro-esophageal junction, and esophagus. Results showed that adagrasib demonstrated significant clinical activity and broad disease control. The findings (Abstract # 519) will be presented today at 10:00 a.m. ET during a rapid abstract session at the 2022 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium.

Click here to view original post