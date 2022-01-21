Salk appoints Julie A. Auger executive director of Research Operations

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute announced today the appointment of Julie A. Auger to the position of executive director of Research Operations. Auger will oversee all shared scientific resources at the Institute in her new role, including the scientific technology cores, animal research and shared scientific resources. The position reports to the Chief Science Officer for the Institute.

“Julie brings extensive experience, a record of accomplishments, and a strong understanding of the role technology plays in advancing cutting-edge research,” says Senior Vice President and Chief Science Officer Martin Hetzer. “Her years of experience will be invaluable in her role facilitating the use of technology and related scientific resources to advance research in laboratories across the Institute.”

Auger has a background in immunology and cell biology as well as directing flow cytometry core facilities. Her experience and knowledge supports the Institute’s vision of advancing scientific research and expansion of technology….

