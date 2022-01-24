DCN Dx Announces Hiring of Mitzi Rettinger as Chief Revenue Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DCN Dx announced today that Mitzi Rettinger has been hired as chief revenue officer reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Charlie Mamrak. "Mitzi brings decades of sales and marketing experience to the chief revenue officer role," Mamrak said. "She is a proven leader, partnering across global teams to achieve results for customers. In her new role, I’m confident that she will enhance our senior executive team talent and advance DCN’s business objectives in alignment with our customer-focused values."

Click here to view original post