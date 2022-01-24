Roswell Biotechnologies Demonstrates First Scalable Molecular Electronics Chip in Peer-Review Paper

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The first molecular electronics chip has been developed, realizing a 50-year-old goal of integrating single molecules into circuits to achieve the ultimate scaling limits of Moore’s Law. Developed by Roswell Biotechnologies and a multi-disciplinary team of leading academic scientists, the chip uses single molecules as universal sensor elements in a circuit to create a programmable biosensor with real-time, single-molecule sensitivity and unlimited scalability in sensor pixel density. This innovation, appearing in a peer-reviewed article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) today, will power advances in diverse fields that are fundamentally based on observing molecular interactions, including drug discovery, diagnostics, DNA sequencing, and proteomics.

