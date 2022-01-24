Viking Therapeutics Announces Clinical Hold on Phase 1b Trial of VK0214 in Patients with X-ALD

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) has been placed on clinical hold by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has requested an additional preclinical study prior to continuing the Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD. The request is not due to any findings from ongoing or previously completed studies. The company expects to provide the information to the FDA in the second quarter.

Click here to view original post