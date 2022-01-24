With a $50 Million Gift, USC and UC San Diego Join Forces in Alzheimer’s Research

A joint gift to the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California San Diego totaling $50 million from the Epstein Family Foundation will drive Alzheimer’s research and accelerate the search for treatments and a cure.
