Capricor gets up to $735M for Duchenne drug’s US rights; PCI Biotech ends bile duct cancer clinical trial

The San Diego biotech signed a new collaboration with Japanese pharma company Nippon Shinyaku, whose US subsidiary is NS Pharma. Capricor earns a $30 million upfront payment to run its Phase III trial for its lead Duchenne cell therapy program while leaving the door open for $705 million in potential milestones.

Nippon Shinyaku, meanwhile, gets US distribution rights and will be in charge of such efforts. Capricor will run the pivotal study and handle manufacturing.

“Our initial planned indication is for late-stage DMD patients with more advanced disease,” Capricor CEO Linda Marbán said in a statement. “Presently, this comprises approximately half of all DMD patients. Indication expansion to younger boys is something we hope to look at in the future as well as potential synergies with other developing therapies.”

The company has seen its ups and downs, having turned its focus to Duchenne after

