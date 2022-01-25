Section 32 Expands Investment Team with the Addition of Carlos Solórzano, Ph.D.

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Section 32, a venture capital fund investing at the frontiers of technology and healthcare, announced today the addition of Carlos Solórzano, Ph.D., as Senior Principal to support the continued growth of its investing team. Carlos, an accomplished scientist, equity research analyst and life sciences venture investor, will be based at Section 32’s location in Los Altos. "It’s a pleasure to welcome Carlos to our team," said Section 32 Managing Partner Andy Harrison. "Carlos’ broad experiences evaluating healthcare investment opportunities through the lenses of investment banking, venture and corporate development complement our growing investment team. We look forward to Carlos’ contributions to our efforts as we build our portfolio of technology and healthcare companies."

Click here to view original post