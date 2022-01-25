Senhwa’s Pidnarulex Receives US FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Solid Tumors with BRCA1/2, PALB2 and other HR Gene Mutations

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO: TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for Pidnarulex, a first-in-class G-quadruplex stabilizer, for the treatment of patients with breast and ovarian cancers BRCA1/2, PALB2, or other HRD mutations.

