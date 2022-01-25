Tony O’Neill Joins Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services’ Leadership Team as Vice President of Compliance

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading global provider of bio-pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that Tony O’Neill has joined Aji Bio-Pharma as Vice President of Compliance, US Operations. Mr. O’Neill brings extensive experience leading Quality, Manufacturing, and Operational Excellence Teams in the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industry.

