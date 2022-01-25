Zef Scientific and Evosep Partner to Increase and Improve US Service Coverage

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Zef Scientific, Inc. and Evosep, announce that they have entered a partnership to increase and improve the US service coverage for the growing Evosep One install base. The agreement covers all service aspects from installations over warranty provision, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting visits. ZefSci and Evosep partner to expand service coverage in the US and offer a true multivendor LCMS maintenance experience.Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics has grown into a central technology in biological research, and it is now promising to become equally powerful for clinical analysis. Proteomics as a technology may have lacked the speed and robustness necessary for real clinical application, but with recent advances in sample preparation, chromatography, and mass spectrometry, accurate proteome quantitation in high throughput mode for thousands of samples is now possible.

