BioTheryX Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study Investigating Lead Protein Degrader Candidate BTX-1188

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing targeted protein degraders to create life-saving medicines, today announced dosing of the first patient in a new, first-in human Phase 1 study investigating its lead candidate BTX-1188, an oral, dual target protein degrader specifically engineered to degrade GSPT1 and IKZF1/3, in patients with advanced hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

