Rick Hancock named as Board Chairman for BioCina

SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia: SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioCina, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) announces the appointment of Rick Hancock, Chairman of the Board. Hancock, with over 35 years of experience in life sciences, has held various board, executive and operational positions, developing expertise in cGMP manufacturing including plasmids, regulatory affairs, R & D, and operational excellence. He’s been pivotal in business expansion, recognized for driving significant growth at several biotech companies, including CDMOs.

