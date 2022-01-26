Salk Professor Samuel Pfaff named 2021 AAAS Fellow

LA JOLLA—Salk Professor Samuel Pfaff has been named a 2021 Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science. Pfaff is among 564 new AAAS Fellows spanning 24 scientific disciplines who were nominated by their peers for their distinguished efforts to advance science.

“It is a great honor to be nominated as a AAAS Fellow, and Sam is very deserving of this recognition,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “His work understanding the basis of movement has led to scientific advances and the development of novel therapies for movement disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).”

Pfaff is a professor in the Gene Expression Laboratory and holds the Benjamin H. Lewis Chair. His lab examines how specialized brain and spinal cord cells called motor neurons help people move. His research group is widely recognized for its…

