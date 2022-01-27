Active Motif Incorporated Announces the Acquisition of Amaryllis Nucleics and their proprietary RNASeq workflow

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Active Motif Incorporated, a company with the vision of bringing epigenetics more deeply into precision medicine, announced that it has purchased Amaryllis Nucleics, a Bay Area-based start-up company focused on proprietary RNA Sequencing methods. Amaryllis Nucleics provides Active Motif with a streamlined, low-cost library preparation method to perform high-efficiency RNA sequencing using their intellectual property associated with 3′ Digital Gene Expression. The technology utilizes a novel synthesis chemistry that is twice as fast from RNA to library prep compared to other methods, is less expensive, and shows greater than 99% strand-specificity. Amaryllis’ service business as well as their 3′ DGE RNA Library Prep Kit will be integrated into the Active Motif portfolio.

