CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Active Motif Incorporated, a company with the vision of bringing epigenetics more deeply into precision medicine, announced that it has purchased Amaryllis Nucleics, a Bay Area-based start-up company focused on proprietary RNA Sequencing methods. Amaryllis Nucleics provides Active Motif with a streamlined, low-cost library preparation method to perform high-efficiency RNA sequencing using their intellectual property associated with 3′ Digital Gene Expression. The technology utilizes a novel synthesis chemistry that is twice as fast from RNA to library prep compared to other methods, is less expensive, and shows greater than 99% strand-specificity. Amaryllis’ service business as well as their 3′ DGE RNA Library Prep Kit will be integrated into the Active Motif portfolio.
Active Motif Incorporated Announces the Acquisition of Amaryllis Nucleics and their proprietary RNASeq workflow
