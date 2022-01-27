EPIC SCIENCES AND BIOSPLICE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR METASTATIC CANCER TRIALS

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapeutics based on CLK/DYRK kinase modulation for major diseases, and Epic Sciences, Inc., a leading liquid biopsy diagnostic company, announce they are collaborating to incorporate multi-omic profiling in Biosplice’s clinical oncology programs, including Cirtuvivint (SM08502). Cirtuvivint is a novel, small-molecule oral inhibitor of the CDC-like kinase (CLK) and dual-specificity tyrosine regulated kinase (DYRK) family currently under investigation to treat solid tumors. As part of this relationship, Biosplice will leverage Epic’s comprehensive platform to characterize drug activity and patient response in Biosplice’s SM08502-ONC-01 and SM08502-ONC-03 trials.

Click here to view original post