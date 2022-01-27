Oncolytics Biotech® Partner Adlai Nortye Advances to the Second Dose Escalation Cohort of the Chinese Bridging Trial Evaluating Pelareorep-Paclitaxel Combination Treatment in Breast Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB: Enrollment in the first dose escalation is complete with no safety issues reported to date Trial is designed to accelerate pelareorep’s development in Asian territories such as China, the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that its partner Adlai Nortye has advanced to the second of three dose escalation cohorts in the bridging clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of pelareorep-paclitaxel combination therapy in Chinese patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Dosing in the trial’s first dose escalation cohort is complete and no safety issues have been reported. The second dose escalation cohort is the equivalent dose that was administered in the IND-213 study, which reported a near doubling of survival in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients.

Click here to view original post