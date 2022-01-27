The 7th Annual Emerald Conference Produced by MJBizScience Returns to San Diego

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Emerald Conference, curated by the Emerald Conference’s Scientific Committee, returns in person, February 27-March 1, 2022 to the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego. The Emerald Conference is the original, longest running interdisciplinary cannabis science event. Acquired by MJBiz in early 2020, the 2-day conference has become the must-attend event for decision-makers in analytical testing, extraction science, research and development, cultivation science, formu

Click here to view original post