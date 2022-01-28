As pockets fill with cash, Maravai spends $240M to ensure pure mRNA production

A San Diego-based life sciences company is taking over a longtime supplier and California neighbor to boost the purity of its nucleotides and improve the manufacturing process of mRNA, as the boom calls for more demand.

Maravai LifeSciences acquired MyChem for $240 million cash in a move that CEO Carl Hull says will help expand the company’s offering of therapeutics and vaccines.

“The great thing for us is that it allows us to have better control over our supply chain, so that’s a benefit for us and for our customers, but it also allows us to offer more components, more differentiated products to our customers,” he said.

MyChem provides its customer base with ultra-pure nucleotides, for use in drugs, diagnostics, genomics and research. Most prevalent is its market for mRNA synthesis. The deal adds to Maravai’s ability to reduce impurities and problems in the manufacturing process…

