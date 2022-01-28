Blueprint Medicines gets more ducks in a row before CEO transition; Paul Stoffels has his work cut out for him at Gilead’s crumbling partner

Philina Lee

? When Jeff Albers announced he would no longer be CEO of Blueprint Medicines, the leadership carousel at the Aykakit maker had yet to wind down. Yes, Kate Haviland is next in line to replace Albers in April and Christina Rossi will succeed Haviland as COO, but who would fill Rossi’s position? The answers lies within the company again, as Philina Lee has been promoted to chief commercial officer and Helen Ho takes over CBO responsibilities.

In August 2014, Lee joined Blueprint as senior director, new product strategy and development, and she has since risen to SVP, head of portfolio strategy and program management. Ho, a veteran of TCR² Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals, became VP of corporate development at Blueprint in 2018 and will handle Lee’s portfolio strategy and program management duties in addition to corporate and business development.

